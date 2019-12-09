Two directors resign from Julius Berger

Julius Berger

The management of Julius Berger Nigeria Limited on Monday announced the resignation of two directors on its board.

A statement sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the company said that the resignation of the affected directors was accepted by the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting on Friday, December 6.

The two directors are Peter Anugwu and Heinz Stockhausen, both directors on the board of the company.

Mr Anugwu, a traditional ruler, is the Eze Ukwu of Mbaukwu Kingdom, Awka, Anambra State.

READ ALSO: Six directors of Dangote Flour resign

The statement, signed by Cecilia Madueke, the company’s secretary, said the resignation took effect from December 6, 2019.

The disclosure also announced the appointment of Ernest Ebi as an independent non-executive director of the company. Also appointed as director of the company is Karsten Hansel.

The two new appointments took effect on December 7.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.