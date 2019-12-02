South Africa orders MTN, others to reduce data cost

MTN
MTN Nigeria

South Africa’s Competition Commission has ordered telecoms service providers in the country to reduce data cost.

After its findings that the data price is “excessively high” in a market dominated by MTN and Vodacom, the commission gave a two-month ultimatum or the telcos face prosecution.

According to a report on AllAfrica, the country’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, gave the order during the release of the final report on data charges.

Weeks ago, this newspaper reported that Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, directed the Nigerian Communications Commission to review the cost of data in the country downward.

READ ALSO: Abia gov presents N136.6 billion budget estimates for 2020

Mr Pantami gave a five-day ultimatum for the review which was later extended upon the request of the NCC.

He said he granted the extension with the understanding that the NCC would resolve these issues within the shortest time possible.

Subscribers in Nigeria have overtime taken to social media to complain on the price of data and illegal deduction of data by service providers.

MTN also dominates the mobile operations in Nigeria as it has about 36.5 per cent of mobile subscribers.

It is closely followed by Globalcom (27.9 per cent), Airtel (27.25 per cent), 9mobile (8.21 per cent) with Visafone recording the least subscriber (0.07 per cent).

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.