NLC warns First Bank against mass sack of workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress has warned First Bank Nigeria Plc against sacking more than 1000 of its workers, saying such action would contradict extant labour laws.

In a letter sent to PREMIUM TIMES Monday evening and signed by the NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, it said it had information from its affiliate union that First bank was planning to conduct mass retrenchment of workers whose age ranged between 35 and 55, and who had been categorised as outsourced workers.

In the letter, which was addressed to the Managing Director of the bank and dated November 25, 2019, the union said labour laws in Nigeria did not recognise the outsourced form of the workforce.

It wondered why a financial institution with an enabling banking licence would assert that its workers were outsourced.

Not the first time

PREMIUM TIMES, in 2017, also reported the controversy that trailed the mass sack of workers by First Bank.

The bank and its affiliate contracting firm in charge of recruitment, Whyte Cleon Limited, gave various reasons to justify the action.

The affected workers, who cut across branches of the bank throughout the country, dismissed the reasons given.

Recently, Daily Sun in November reported how the president of the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), Anthony Abakpa, warned that the union would shut down all First Bank operations nationwide if its management proceeds with the planned retrenchment of over 1000 workers.

The union also directed its members not to accept any disengagement letters from the bank without authorisation by it.

The president also said First Bank has concluded plans to sack the workers without following due process.

However, First Bank said it sacked only the contract staff whose contract had ended.

The Nation newspaper in November also reported how First Bank of Nigeria Plc debunked the alleged plan.

Reacting on behalf of First Bank, Managing Director of Whyte Cleon Limited, Nireti Adebayo, had said the bank did not contravene the labour laws in disengaging any of its workers.

Mr Adebayo said the company met all indices and requirements for carrying out the exercise.

Angry NLC

Apart from calling for immediate suspension of the alleged plan, NLC also asked the management of the bank to engage NUBIFIE on the issue ”and establish an adequate measure to ensure that workers rights were protected”.

“It has been brought to our attention by one of our affiliate unions, the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, that First Bank of Nigeria PLC plans to embark on mass retrenchment of over one thousand members of its staff,” the letter reads.

According to the union, ”it is disheartening that the mass retrenchment billed for the end of November 2019 targets workers whose ages range between 35 and 55 years and who have put in an average of five years in the services of First Bank Nigeria PLC.

“We also understand that the workers being listed for this unjust and inhumane treatment by your bank have been categorised as outsourced workers.”

Referring to Nigeria’s Labour Act, Section 7 and 11, the NLC said employers are required within three months of engagement of an employee ”to give the employee a written contract of employment which must specify among other things a description of the parties to the contract of employment.”

The union also said the nature of the services to be rendered, the tenure of the contract, remunerations which must be paid, hours of work, the period of notice to be served before the contract can be terminated and possible grounds for the termination of an employee’s contract ”must also be included in the contract of employment”.

The NLC said First Bank’s ‘plan’ to retrench without adequate and commensurate severance benefits breach of the extant provisions in labour laws.

”We also understand that the management of First Bank of Nigeria PLC has refused to enter into dialogue with NUBIFIE which is the workers’ representative trade union organisation.”

The union said it will adopt ”time-tested trade union measures to protect the interest and welfare of workers in First Bank.”