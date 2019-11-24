Dangote Cement’s director resigns

Dangote Cement

Dangote Cement Plc Friday announced the resignation of Fideli Madavo, a Non-Executive Director from its board.

According to a regulatory filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the resignation took effect on November 21, 2019.

Although the reason for the resignation was not highlighted, the board and the management of the firm expressed their appreciation to Mr Madavo for his contribution while he served as a director.

Mr Madavo was appointed as non-executive director in 2004.

Profile

According to Mr Madavo’s profile on Dangote Cement’s website, he is the Head of Resources and Portfolio Manager for Strategic and African Listed Investments at the Public Investment Corporation of South Africa (PIC), which is South Africa’s state pension fund and the largest fund in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He represents the interests of the shareholder, PIC, on the board of Dangote Cement.

Prior to joining PIC, he was Vice President at Citigroup and Investec Securities, both roles being based in Johannesburg.

Before returning to South Africa, Mr Madavo spent ten years with CRU International, a mining consultancy firm, and also worked as a metallurgist for Anglo American.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.