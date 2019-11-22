NSE All-Share Index rises by 0.44 per cent

The logo of the Nigerian Stock Exchange is pictured in Lagos, Nigeria November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
The logo of the Nigerian Stock Exchange is pictured in Lagos, Nigeria November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended trading for the week on Friday in green, with All-Share Index improving by 0.44 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index rose by 119.33 points or 0.44 per cent to close at 26,991.42 against 26,872.09 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation of listed equities which opened N12.969 trillion closed higher at N13.027 trillion.

Nestle led the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N100 to close at N1,250per share.

Okomuoil followed with a gain of N5 to close at N55, while Forte Oil gained N1.50 to close at N18.10 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria added N1 to close at N19, while Ikeja Hotel gained 11k to close at N1.25 per share.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest loss, dropping by N1 to close at N50.50 per share.

Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of 50k to close at N144.40, while Dangote Sugar was down by 35k to close at N12.75 per share.

READ ALSO: NSE: Trading maintains bearish trend, indices down by 0.19 per cent

United Bank for Africa declined by 10k to close at N7.50, while Access Bank also lost 10k to close at N10.05 per share.

The banking stocks maintained leadership as the most active with Access Bank emerging the most traded, exchanging 27.30 million shares valued at N276.56 million.

Zenith Bank followed with an account of 26.12 million shares worth N487.45 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 15.64 million shares valued at N31.67 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold 15.59 million shares worth N460.11 million, while AIICO Insurance accounted for 12.66 million shares valued at N9.02 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 207.40 million shares worth N2.84 billion in 3,630 deals.

This was against 239.22 million shares valued at N2.28 billion achieved in 3,585 deals on Thursday.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.