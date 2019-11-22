Access Bank appoints two new directors

Related News

Access Bank PLC on Friday announced the appointment of Okey Nwuke as a Non-Executive Director and Ifeyinwa Osime as an Independent Non-Executive Director following the approval of the CBN.

The bank made the announcement through a corporate disclosure on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. It had earlier announced the appointment of its new chairman through the same channel.

Mr Nwuke, according to the disclosure has over 28 years’ experience in finance and corporate governance working with top outfits and leading commercial banks in Nigeria.

He is a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, an honorary member of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a member of Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners.

He has considerable expertise in credit analysis and bank financial management through professional training as a chartered accountant and from relevant on the job training.

”Mr Nwuke is deeply versed in the management of financial institutions having held Executive Director position in Access Bank from 2004 to 2013.

”He served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank’s subsidiaries in Rwanda and Burundi and was a pioneer Non-Executive Director of StanbiclBTC Pension Managers Limited representing the Bank.

”The newly appointed official’s key competencies span across finance, strategy development, and execution, organizational restructuring, and transformation, leadership and change management.

”He joined the Board of Coscharis Group in August 2014 and is currently responsible for the strategic drive to position it for sustainability beyond the founder’s lifetime. He currently chairs the Shareholders’ Audit Committee of NASCON Plc,” the statement said.

The statement said Ms Osime is a versatile and result oriented professional with over 30 years’ experience in the insurance industry and commercial legal practice at management and board levels.

”She has deep knowledge and experience in the management of administrative, legal, and company secretarial functions in financial and other related institutions.

”She had championed and established a special needs programme which is actively involved in the management and care of children and young people with special needs.

”She is currently a Partner at Macpherson Legal Practitioners, a Lagos-based law firm.”

According to the disclosure, she is an Independent Non-Executive Director of WAPIC Insurance Plc and WAPIC Life Ltd.

”She was the former Chairperson of PHB Healthcare Limited, former Director, Bank PI-IB Plc (now Keystone Bank Limited) and a former Director, Insurance PHB Limited (now KBL Insurance).

”She was the Company Secretary/ Legal Adviser of African Development Insurance Company Limited (now NSIA Insurance) between 1989 and 1997,” the statement added.

Commenting on the appointments, Mosun Belo-Olusoga, the Chairman of the Bank, who is set to retire on January 8, 2020, said the company is very delighted to welcome the new appointees to the Board of Access Bank.

“These individuals have been chosen based on their exceptionally rich, professional, academic and corporate board experiences which are all relevant to the needs of our Board.

”As we prepare for the next phase of our enterprise transformation, we continue to strengthen our board diversity. We are strongly convinced that their skills will no doubt add significant value to our quest to becoming Africa’s Gateway to the World,” she was quoted as saying.