Access Bank appoints new chairman

Access Bank PLC on Monday announced the appointment of its new chairman as its incumbent chairman, Mosun Belo-Olusuga, prepares to retire in January 8, 2020.

Mrs Belo-Olusuga’s retirement follows her completion of the maximum 12-year term limit allowed by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Code of Corporate Governance for Banks and Discount Houses.

According to a corporate disclosure on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, signed by the company secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, she became the chairman of the board in July 2015.

“Mrs. Belo-Olusoga has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there are no issues relating to her retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the regulatory authorities” it reads.

The new Chairman

The company said it has appointed Ajoritsedere Awosika as the chairman to lead the board in the next phase of the bank’s transformation into becoming ‘Africa’s Gateway to the World.’

The appointment, the board said, is in line with its robust leadership succession plan.

Mrs Awosika joined the board in April 2013 as an Independent Non-Executive Director and has been the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board Credit and Finance Committee and the Board Audit Committee respectively in addition to membership of other board committees.

She is said to be an accomplished administrator with over three decades of experience in public sector governance. She was at various times, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministries of Internal Affairs, Science & Technology and Power.

Mrs Awosika is a fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria and the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacy.

She holds a Doctorate degree in Pharmaceutical Technology from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom.

She is the Chairman of Chams Plc and Josephine Consulting Limited and a NonExecutive Director of Capital Express Assurance Ltd.

The board expressed its appreciation to Mrs Belo-Olusoga for her contributions to the bank’s transformational growth and wished Mrs Awosika success in her new appointment.