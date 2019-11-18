Stanbic IBTC Holdings appoints non-Executive Director

Stanbic IBTC

The Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC on Monday announced the appointment of Nkemdilim Uwaje as a non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

The Company Secretary, Chidi Okezie, said Ms Uwaje’s appointment followed the receipt of all required regulatory approvals from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Ms Uwaje’s professional career began in Germany, where she worked on high profile research projects at the Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Psychiatric Research in the department for Statistical Genetics and Proteomics as well as the Pharmaceutical Company Affectis Pharmaceuticals AG, Germany.

She graduated from the Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) & Technical University Munich (TUM), Germany, where she received a Bachelor of Science (BSc. Hons) in Bioinformatics.

Her entrepreneurial journey really started with Future Software Resources Limited, where she has been heading ever since.

Prior to her appointment at Future Software Resources Nigeria Ltd, Ms Okezie said Ms Uwaje was involved in various research projects, such as the Wazobia Linux initiative, the e-Government Interoperability Framework, NITDA Open Standards Framework, as well as the deployment of e-commerce and e-portal solutions in the Nigerian public and private sector.

Ms Uwaje who has been in the IT/tech business for about 10 years, is a recipient of many recognitions, including the Jim Ovia Prize for Software Excellence and the Etisalat Prize for Innovation.

She is recognized as a 2019 Obama African Leader, Forbes’s Top Ten Female Tech Founders to watch in Africa, Global Digital Women top 10 Most Inspiring Women in Africa, Lionesses of Africa top 100 Women, YTech Top 100 most Innovative in the Nigerian Tech space.

Also, she has been among the Ventures Africa 42 most Innovative Africans and has been named one of eight Lord’s Achievers in 2019, as well as one of the top 100 Most Influential People of African Descent.

