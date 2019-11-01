Nigeria equities market open November with 0.24 per cent loss

The logo of the Nigerian Stock Exchange is pictured in Lagos, Nigeria November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) opened for the month of November on Friday with a decline of 0.24 per cent.

Specifically, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index dipped 62.05 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 26,293.30 against 26,355.35 on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation of listed equities which opened for the month at N12.829 trillion shed N30 billion to close at N12.799 trillion.

An analysis of the price movement chart shows that Nestlé topped the losers’ chart, declining by N20.10 to close at N1,199.90 per share.

Nigerian Breweries also lost N3.50 to close at N46.50, while Stanbic IBTC dropped N2 to close at N35 per share.

MTN Nigeria Communications was down by 50k to close at N125.50, while UACN shed 30k to close at N6.20 per share.

On the other hand, Flour Mills led the gainers’ table, appreciating by 95k to close at N15.15 per share.

Lafarge Africa followed with a gain of 70k to close at N14, while Access Bank added 35k to close at N7.80 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank advanced by 30k to close at N25.20, while Oando increased by 26k to close at N3.37 per share.

NAN reports that Zenith Bank dominated the activity chart, accounting for 76.55 million shares worth N1.31 billion.

United Bank for Africa followed with 65.04 million shares valued at N375.99 million, while GT Bank traded 41.09 million shares worth N1.02 billion.

Access Bank sold 14.83 million shares valued at N113.92 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 13.35 million shares worth N23.59 million.

In all, investors bought and sold a total of 252.37 million shares valued at N3.75 billion in 2,872 deals.

This was in contrast with 347.79 million shares worth N6.79 billion exchanged in 2, 756 deals on Thursday.

(NAN)

