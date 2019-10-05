Glo offers subscribers rewards in ‘My Own Don Beta’ promo

Related News

Globacom, Nigeria multinational telecommunications company, says thousands of its subscribers who participate in its ‘recharge and win big’ consumer promotion campaign, ‘My Own Don’ would be rewarded with life-enhancing prizes.

The teasers of the offer exposed in several online and traditional media platforms last week generated excitement among millions of Glo subscribers before it was eventually unveiled at the company’s headquarters in Lagos on Thursday.

Globacom said on Friday that the items to be won in the promo were carefully selected to empower Nigerians to create wealth and even become employers of labour.

Retail and Consumer Sales Chief, David Maji, said the items include tricycles, popularly called Keke, industrial sewing machines, grinding mills, and generators.

Mr Maji said ‘My Own Don Beta’ offer, which began on October 3, and is open to all new and existing prepaid and postpaid subscribers on the Glo network.

On how subscribers can participate in the promo, Mr Maji said prepaid subscribers would only need to recharge his telephone with a total of N200 a day either in one recharge or cumulative recharges.

“The more the recharge, the more entries the customer gets to the draw, thus the higher the chances of winning,” he said.

Mr Maji also said subscribers in all parts of the country would have a chance of emerging winners at the prize-presentation events to be held in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Kano, Jos, Enugu and Onitsha.

“Glo strongly believes in rewarding and empowering its numerous customers across Nigeria.

“Our objective is to transform thousands of lives through these empowerment packages to enable them become self-employed and ultimately affect the lives of those around them,” he said.

Mr Maji said there was no better time than now to be a Glo subscriber.

Rather than dishing out money to winners, he said the company chose to give them trade-establishment tools that would help them set up their own businesses.

“This will have direct impact on their life situations. My Own Don Beta promises to be the most exciting people-oriented empowerment promo around. We urge Glo subscribers and non-subscribers not to miss this opportunity,” he said.