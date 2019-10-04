Forex intervention: CBN injects $311.5 million into retail SMIS

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on made an intervention of 311.5 million dollar in the retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and 15 million Chinese Yuan in the spot and short-tenored forwards segment of the inter-bank foreign market.

The Director, Corporate Communications Department at the CBN, Isaac Okorafor, confirmed the latest injection in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Mr Okorafor disclosed that the dollar interventions were for customers in the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products and raw materials and machinery sectors.

He said the yuan component was for payment of Renminbi denominated letters of credit for agriculture as well as raw materials.

Read also: Four Nigerian firms begin local production of milk

Mr Okorafor further said the market continue to enjoy stability, owing to the regular interventions by the CBN, which according to him had also guaranteed a stable exchange rate for the naira.

He maintained that the bank’s management remain committed to ensuring that all the sectors of the forex market continue to enjoy access to the needed foreign exchange.

He said one dollar exchange for N357 at the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market, while CNY 1 exchange at N47.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.