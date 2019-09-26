GenCos releases 3,855 MWH of electricity – Report

Related News

Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, said they released an average of 3,855 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Wednesday.

This is contained in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Thursday.

The report said the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 141, 75 megawatt from the figure released on Wednesday.

It however, said that 2,364.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.

The report noted that 112. 2 megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.

Similarly, it said 1,239.3 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.

According to the report, zero (0) megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.

The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.8 billion on Wednesday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.

On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Wednesday was unavailability of gas.

The report said the peak generation attained on Wednesday was 4,618 megawatts.

(NAN)