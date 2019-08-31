NNPC begins repair of damaged oil pipeline in Delta

Crude Oil pipelines
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, says the corporation has begun repair of its damaged Abura Crude Trunk line.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abura Crude Trunk line at Otu-Jeremi town in Delta experienced an eruption on Friday.

Mr Kyari, who gave the assurance on Saturday in Benin shortly after he teed-off at the 2019 (NNPC) upstream golf tournament, said the repair would be completed in three days.

“It wasn’t an explosion, it was an eruption on our pipeline, our team has moved to site and in three days we are going to fix it.

“We have curtailed the spill that is coming out, so its not an explosion but an eruption because there was no fire in the place.

“It will have no effect on power supply, we are going to fix it soon,’’ he said”.

Mr Kyari explained that what happened was a safety procedure to stabilise the facilities.

Commenting on the Benin Golf Club, Mr Kyari said it was very important to NNPC, as so much of their operations hold at the Benin Golf Course.

“Our staff live here and make time to relax and enjoy themselves that is why we are very interested in this place.’’

Earlier, Captain of the Benin Golf Course, Aghatise Erediawa, described Benin club as an embodiment of tourism and social interaction, adding that NNPC’s involvement in the club was not surprising.

(NAN)

