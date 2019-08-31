CBN says deadline for return of mutilated notes not applicable to bank customers

Naira notes
Naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday said the general public would continue to return mutilated banknotes to their banks after the September 2 deadline.

The Director, CBN Corporate Communications, Isaac Okoroafor disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports that this is contrary to the news making round that mutilated notes collection would stop after the deadline.

Mr Okoroafor said that people had been misinterpreting the story to say that the banks would stop the collection of mutilated notes after September 2.

“It is not true, the banks will continue to accept those notes from people.

“The general public should continue to return mutilated banknotes to their banks after the deadline.

“The September 2, 2019, deadline does not apply to bank customers or the general public who will continue to return mutilated notes to the banks.

“It only applies to the banks because free sorting of Naira notes for them will cease at the expiration of that deadline,” Mr Okoroafor said.

Advertisement

SGF Campaign AD

He noted that September 2 was only the deadline after which CBN would begin to charge banks.

Mr Okoroafor said that “we opened a window from June to September so that when they bring the notes without sorting, we can sort it for them free.

” But as from September 2, if they get those notes, they need to sort it before they bring it to us.

“The deposit by customers and acceptance by commercial banks of mutilated notes is a normal and continuous banking practice and as such continues even after September 2.

Read also: Finance experts react to Buhari’s directive to halt FOREX for food import

“Anyone whose qualifying mutilated note is rejected by any bank should report such a bank to CBN by calling 07002255226 between 9am and 4pm daily,” he said.

On banks compliance level to the CBN mutilated notes directive, Mr Okoroafor said, “I wouldn’t know what the compliance level is now until we ask our currency people.

“But all we know is that they are returning the notes, they have been bringing it in and we have been replacing it with new ones,” he told NAN.

Recall that the CBN had opened a three-month window from June 3 to September 2 for customers across the country to replace old notes with new ones in all the banks.

The apex bank said this was part of its efforts to improve the overall quality of the naira notes in circulation.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.