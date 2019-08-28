BOI assists 2 million enterprises with N678bn in 4 years – Official

Bank of Industry Headquarters, Abuja
The Bank of Industry (BOI) says it has provided financial assistance amounting to N678 billion to more than two million enterprises in the country in the last four years.

The Chairman of BOI, Aliyu Dikko﻿, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at a roundtable organised by the bank to interact with other stakeholders.

The roundtable tagged “Investing in Communities Affected by Conflict and Crisis’’ was to chart a way forward toward ensuring a sustainable economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders included telecommunication and financial operators.

Mr Dikko said the bank had also ensured the creation of jobs across the country, using the Federal Government Trader Money Scheme targeted at micro-businesses.

According to him, the bank is working with the Emergency Coordination Centre, especially in the North East region, to address the challenges of the people.

Mr Dikko thanked stakeholders in the sector for their commitment toward ensuring an economically viable Nigeria.

Some stakeholders at the event lamented the level of destruction in the North East following acts of insurgency in the recent past.

According to them, the key to revitalising the region is boosting its economy and ensuring that its people have access to credit facilities.

NAN reports that stakeholders had earlier mentioned insecurity, electricity and bad road network in parts of the country as some of the challenges being faced by people of the North East.

(NAN)

