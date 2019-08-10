Related News

Pension contributors raised additional N210 billion in the second quarter of 2019, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) said.

The Commission disclosed this in its latest monthly report published on its website pension on Friday.

The report showed the summary of Pension Fund Assets (PFA) and Retirement Saving Account (RSA) registration figures for the period.

According to the pension industry regulator, total PFA grew from about N9.12 trillion in April to about N9.33 trillion in June.

Also, PenCom said total RSA fund rose by about N180 billion, from N6.94 trillion in April to N7.12trillion in June.

Besides, investment in federal government securities declined by over N60 billion, from N6.55 trillion in April to N6.49 trillion in June.

Advertisement

The RSA Fund 11, the Commission said, continued to attract more investments, with over N8 billion added to about N4.02 trillion realized in April to over N4.10 trillion in June.

PenCom’s Acting Director-General, Aisha Dahir-Umar, attributed the accumulation of over N9 trillion and other successes achieved since beginning of implementation of the contributory pension scheme to the enthusiasm of the contributors.

Read also:

She enjoined contributors to continue to make positive contributions towards the success of the pension reform programme in the country.

“The achievements recorded by the Commission in the last 15 years would not have been possible without the support and understanding of all stakeholders, especially the contributors who are about to retiree.

“I urge you to continue to contribute positively towards the success of the Pension Reform Programme,” she said.