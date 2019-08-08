NSE market indices record marginal growth of 0.05 per cent

Related News

The nation’s bourse recorded marginal growth on Thursday after two consecutive days downward trading with the market indices appreciating by 0.05 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index rose by 12.79 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 27,424.92 against 27,412.13 achieved on Wednesday due to MTN Nigeria Communications gain.

Also, the market capitalisation, which opened at N13.358 trillion, increased by N6 billion to close at N13.364 trillion.

A breakdown of the price movement chart indicates that MTN Nigeria led the gainers’ table, appreciating by N4.20 to close at N132. 50 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria followed with a gain of 45k to close at N14, while Dangote Sugar Refinery appreciated by 30k to close at N10.10 per share.

Dangote Flour gained 25k to close at N20.60, while Mansard added 15k to close at N1.80 per share.

Conversely, Guinness topped the losers’ table with a loss N4.60k to close at N41.40 per share.

Forte Oil trailed with a loss of N1.50 to close at N16.80, while Zenith Bank lost 95k to close at N16.80 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank was down by 80k to close at N26.90, while Africa Prudential Plc declined by 38k to close at N3.42 per share.

FBN Holdings emerged the most traded stock accounting for 58.93 million shares worth N295.85 million.

Zenith Bank came second with a turnover of 39.04 million shares valued at N664.64 million, while Access Bank traded 38.30 million shares worth N233.62 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank exchanged 29.77 million shares valued at N804.63 million, while UAC Property sold a total of 20.07 million shares worth N22.482 million.

In all, investors traded 279.63 million shares valued at N2.68 billion in 3,498 deals.

This was higher when compared with 128.96 million shares worth N1.18 billion transacted in 3,118 deals on Wednesday.

(NAN)