JUST IN: FAAN suspends official who allegedly stole at Yola Airport

Related News

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, on Friday announced the suspension of an officer at the Yola Airport.

The agency made this known in a statement signed by Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN spokesperson.

The agency noted that the suspension followed a report of theft involving an aviation security officer, Jennifer Luka, at the Yola International Airport.

FAAN said the officer has been suspended indefinitely, pending the completion of investigation into the case.

The statement said the agency has consequently handed over the erring officer to the appropriate security agency for further questioning and prosecution.

“FAAN deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and the conduct of Jennifer, which does not reflect the values of the Authority and its staff,” the statement said.

“The Authority wishes to re-assure the general public that our airports remain safe and secure for travellers and other airport users.”

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the staff was arrested at the Yola Airport for allegedly stealing $600 belonging to a female pilgrim.

Reports said the official, who was on duty during screening, discovered pepper in the pilgrim’s bag, which she allegedly threatened to seize if the traveller did not offer her a bribe. The pilgrim allegedly gave the FAAN employee 10 Saudi Riyals to allow her go with the pepper, reports said.

“It was during the bribe negotiation that the FAAN employee stole the $600 from the woman’s bag which she pretended to be searching,” spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, Suleiman Yahaya, said.

“When the pilgrim later discovered that her money was missing, she raised the alarm and the money was found in the possession of the FAAN staff member,” he added.