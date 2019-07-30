Court orders Zenith Bank to freeze oil firm’s account

Court Symbol
Court Symbol

A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, has ordered Zenith Bank to freeze an account operated by Nigeria’s oil and gas firm, Midwestern Oil and Gas.

The order followed an application filed by the Nigerian government demanding that the company’s account with the bank be frozen to allow proper investigations into its finances.

Dated July 22, the court order also directed the bank to place a “Post No Debit” order on the company’s account pending completion of investigation into the company’s financial records.

A post-no-debit order forbids a customer whose account is restricted from withdrawing whatever monies is in the account until activation.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the company is being investigated by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) after a petition was filed against it.

Okoi Obono-Obla, Chairman of the investigative panel, told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday afternoon that a petition filed against the company alleged that it dredged oil from a well in Delta State without extant approvals by regulatory agencies.

Mr Obono-Obla noted that there is an executive order that mandates the commitee to seek an order of interim forfeiture. in any case of alleged corruption, economic or financial crime.

“That’s what we did,” he told this newspaper in a telephone interview.

“We have been investigating that company for the past two years. And the allegation that was filed against the company by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria is that they have an oil well in Delta State.”

He noted that firms cannot dredge from an oil well without a licence obtained from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

“That’s what we are trying to investigate to see if that allegation is true; and if that allegation is true, then we have to recover all they have made from dredging oil from that oil well.”

Mr Obono-Obla said the presidential commitee has a mandate to look for where the company has its accounts and found it at Zenith Bank.

“We want to know how much they have been making so that if we are going to recover any money, we’d know how much we are going to recover,” he added.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

The judge, M.A Sadiq, also ordered that should any person tamper with the account, such person should be arrested and handed over to the Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property.

Midwestern Oil and Gas could not be reached Tuesday afternoon as all contact details on its website did not go through.

The company is involved in exploration and production of oil and gas.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.