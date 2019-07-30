Dangote Refinery’s key equipment departs China for Nigeria

Aliko-Dangote-1062x598
Aliko Dangote [Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria]

A piece of equipment designed to process crude oil for Dangote refinery set sail on Monday from China, PREMIUM TIMES understands.

The oil company engaged to build the equipment, Sinopec, made this known in a tweet on Monday.

“On July 29, the world’s largest atmospheric tower built by Sinopec slowly left a wharf in Ningbo,” the company said via its verified Twitter handle, @CinopecNews. “Following the Maritime #SilkRoad, it will travel to #Nigeria and be installed at the world’s biggest single-train facility – Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery.”

Citac analyst, Jeremy Parker, told Reuters on Monday that for the type of refinery the company is building, the atmospheric tower is the primary unit processing crude oil into fuels. The company expects the refinery to start producing fuels in 2023.

It will likely take at least a month for the shipment to reach Lagos, this newspaper gathered Monday.

Read also: Forte Oil postpones AGM

The 650,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery is set to be Africa’s largest, with potential to transform the country from an importer of fuel to a net exporter. The refinery is situated on a 6,180 acres (2,500 hectares) site at the Lekki Free Zone, Lekki, Lagos State.

In 2018, Nigeria’s billionaire Aliko Dangote, disclosed that he planned to complete the $12-14 billion refinery project in 2019, with additional plans to start production in early 2020.

Analysts have however suggested that the project would take longer in order to begin pumping out fuels such as diesel and gasoline. Reuters reported last year that the refinery was unlikely to start production until at least 2022, two years later than the target date.

“This is a major milestone, but there is still much work to be done, both in terms of sourcing the other units and in terms of interconnection at the site,” Mr Parker said of the atmospheric tower shipment.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.