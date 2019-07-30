Forte oil names acting secretary, general counsel

Forte Oil
Forte Oil

Forte Oil on Monday announced the appointment of a new acting company secretary and general counsel.

The newly appointed official is Oladeinde Nelson-Cole.

The announcement was contained in a disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Monday.

The notice was signed by Olumide Adeosun, the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment followed the exit of a former secretary of the company, Akinleye Olagbende, whose resignation took effect on July 1.

The company appointed had announced the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer following the completion of the sale of billionaire Femi Otedola’s shares in the firm’s downstream operations.

Olumide Adeosun and Moshood Olajide were subsequently appointed as CEO and CFO respectively, after the resignation of Akin Akinfemiwa and Julius Omodayo-Owotuga.

Read also: Forte Oil postpones AGM

In June, Mr Otedola announced the completion of his divestment plans from the company, saying he would concentrate on power generation business.

“In line with my principle of business focus, we have divested from our marketing and upstream businesses and shall from now on focus and consolidate on the gains of our power generation business, Geregu Power Plc,” Mr Otedola said.

Formerly known as African Petroleum Plc, Forte Oil operates mostly in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.

Earlier in the year, the company announced that Ignite Investments and Commodities Limited, led by Prudent Energy Services Limited, had completed the acquisition of Mr Otedola’s 74.02 per cent shareholding.

Last week, the company announced the postponement of its Annual General Meeting.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.