DMO lists N100 billion FGN Sukuk

Director-General, Debt Management Office, DMO, Patience Oniha
Director-General, Debt Management Office, DMO, Patience Oniha

The Debt Management Office (DMO) of Nigeria on Tuesday listed the second ₦100 billion Sukuk of the Nigerian government on the Stock Exchange.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Sukuk is due to mature in 2025.

The seven-year Sukuk was raised at a rental rate of 15.7 per cent, a 73-basis point discount from the 16.47 per cent rental rate of the maiden issuance listed in April 2018.

Sukuk bonds are structured to generate returns to ethical investors without infringing on the Islamic principles which forbid interest payments. It represents an ownership interest in the asset to be financed rather than in a debt obligation.

According to the DMO, the aim of the FGN Sukuk is to promote financial inclusion and deepen the investor base of FGN securities.

It will be deployed to financing infrastructure, in keeping with the Nigerian government’s commitment to bridging the infrastructural gap across the country, a statement by the NSE said Tuesday evening.

Commenting on the Listing, Head, Trading Business Division, NSE, Jude Chiemeka, said the NSE is poised to expand its multi-asset hub.

“At the Exchange, we believe enhancing access to capital for the Federal Government and the private sector is key to national economic growth,” he said.

“This is the motivation behind our commitment to promote and support the growth of the debt market in Nigeria. Our efforts are geared towards expanding the NSE’s position as the multi-asset hub, creating ample possibilities for our key stakeholders, while delivering a transparent and liquid market to investors.”

He added that the emerging and frontier markets can expect greater traction in their quest to continually unlock dormant pools of capital.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

“This listing is particularly important in scaling development for these economies characterized by daunting growth in infrastructure and also has a strong bias for Islamic Finance,” he added.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.