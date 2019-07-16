NSE Inducts 46 dealing clerks

Related News

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday inducted 46 qualified dealing clerks.

A statement by the NSE said out of the 53 candidates who passed the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) examination and went through the mandatory practical Automated Trading System (ATS) training at the NSE, only 46 passed the final oral examination at the Exchange.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, Oscar Onyema, said the examination is a hurdle that must be crossed in order to practise the profession.

“Today’s ceremony is not just a celebration, it marks a call to stand tall in integrity, to be impeccable in character, to be professional in service and to uphold the high ethics and values for which the Exchange and the capital market are renowned,” Mr Onyema said.

“NSE has clear and enforceable rules and operates with a zero tolerance policy on all infractions. The NSE will support the inductees in developing their capacity. However, if infractions occur, NSE will not hesitate to wield the axe on any erring member that falls short on any of its rules”.

Nigeria Stock Exchange trading floor

Mr Onyema also advised the new clerks to stay relevant in today’s dynamic environment, emphasizing that continuous training is a tool that should not be underestimated.

He noted that the Exchange established X-Academy, to provide education to individuals who wish to improve their understanding of various aspects of the capital market.

“I urge you to take advantage of this platform, especially the recently launched e-learning platform, to stay up to date on market developments,” he added.

In his remarks, the Doyen of Stockbrokers, Rasheed Yussuf, called on the newly inducted dealing clerks to let their words be their bond.

“This would engender confidence and growth of your respective organizations and the capital market at large,” he said.