NSE Inducts 46 dealing clerks

Oscar Onyema
Oscar Onyema

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday inducted 46 qualified dealing clerks.

A statement by the NSE said out of the 53 candidates who passed the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) examination and went through the mandatory practical Automated Trading System (ATS) training at the NSE, only 46 passed the final oral examination at the Exchange.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, Oscar Onyema, said the examination is a hurdle that must be crossed in order to practise the profession.

“Today’s ceremony is not just a celebration, it marks a call to stand tall in integrity, to be impeccable in character, to be professional in service and to uphold the high ethics and values for which the Exchange and the capital market are renowned,” Mr Onyema said.

“NSE has clear and enforceable rules and operates with a zero tolerance policy on all infractions. The NSE will support the inductees in developing their capacity. However, if infractions occur, NSE will not hesitate to wield the axe on any erring member that falls short on any of its rules”.

Nigeria Stock Exchange trading floor

Mr Onyema also advised the new clerks to stay relevant in today’s dynamic environment, emphasizing that continuous training is a tool that should not be underestimated.

He noted that the Exchange established X-Academy, to provide education to individuals who wish to improve their understanding of various aspects of the capital market.

“I urge you to take advantage of this platform, especially the recently launched e-learning platform, to stay up to date on market developments,” he added.

In his remarks, the Doyen of Stockbrokers, Rasheed Yussuf, called on the newly inducted dealing clerks to let their words be their bond.

“This would engender confidence and growth of your respective organizations and the capital market at large,” he said.

Advertisement

RIPAN Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.