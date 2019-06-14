Related News

Trading on the nation’s bourse reversed losing streak on Friday, recording first gain in June with a marginal growth of 0.06 per cent.

The All-Share Index rose by 17.55 points or 0.06 per cent to close at 30,046.70 against 30,029.15 achieved on Thursday.

In the same vein, market capitalisation which opened at N13.225 trillion, inched N7 billion to close at N13.224 trillion.

Forte Oil led the gainers’ table, growing by N2.65 to close at N29.40 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N1 to close at N135.60, while MTN Nigeria Communications added 50k to close at N135.60 per share.

Nigerian Breweries also gained 50k to close at N58, while Guaranty Trust Bank increased by 20k to close at N31 per share.

Conversely, Nestle recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, dropping by N20 to close at N1,430 per share.

International Breweries trailed with loss of N1.45 to close at N18.55, while Lafarge Africa was down by 25k to close at N9.75 per share.

Zenith Bank lost 10k to close at N20, while Dangote Sugar dipped 10k to close at N10.60 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank was the most active stock during the day, accounting for 55.72 million shares worth N1.72 billion.

Access Bank came second with an account of 16.01 million shares valued at N100.76 million, while United Bank for Africa traded a total of 7.75 million shares worth N47.46 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 7.04 million shares valued at N12.21 million, while Zenith Bank exchanged 6.46 million shares woeth N129.89 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 145.28 million shares valued at N2.83 billion in 2,445 deals, a decrease of 40.12 per cent.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 242.62 million shares worth N5.96 billion in 3,153 deals.

(NAN)