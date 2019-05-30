Naira converges around N360/$ at major Forex markets 

Naira notes
Naira notes

The Naira on Thursday converged around N360 to the dollar in major segments of the foreign exchange market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira traded at N360 to the dollar at the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N465 and N401.

Trading at the investors window saw the naira closing at N360.72 to the dollar as market turnover stood at 88.43 million dollars.

The naira was sold at N359 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N465 and N401.

The naira was valued at N306.95 to the dollar at the official CBN window.

The naira had enjoyed stability in the Forex market due largely to the interventions of the CBN.

The apex bank created multiple Forex windows in the market to enable genuine forex seekers to access.

(NAN)

