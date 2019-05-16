Naira closes at N360.35 to dollar at investors’ window

Related News

The Naira on Thursday closed at N360.35 at the investors’ window.

Market turnover at the window stood at N152.09 million dollars.

The naira remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N359 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N472 and N402, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N472 and N404, respectively.

NAN reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria had maintained multiple FX windows to meet the needs of various shades of foreign exchange seekers.

The naira had remained stable at the various windows, almost converging at N360 to the dollar.

(NAN)