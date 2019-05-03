Related News

The All-Share Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained positive growth for the second consecutive day, growing by 0.14 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the index which opened at 29,171.73 chalked up 40.27 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 29,212,00 due to price appreciation.

Also, the market capitalisation closed higher at N10.979 trillion compared with N10. 963 trillion achieved on Thursday.

Seplat led the gainers table growing by N4.90 to close at N579.90 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria followed with a gain of N1.25 to close at N15.85, while Guaranty Trust Bank gained 45k to close at N33.45 per share.

Fidson Healthcare rose by 40k to close at N4.60, while Nigerian Breweries increased by 30k to close at N66.05 per share.

On the other hand, Total recorded the highest loss to lead the losers’ chart, dropping by N2 to close at N162 per share.

Dangote Flour trailed with a loss of N1.85 to close at N17.10, while Mobil was down by 80k to close at N177 per share.

Eterna lost 35k to close at N4.05, while Ecobank declined by 30k to close at N10 per share.

Transnational dominated the activity chart, exchanging 92.59 million shares worth N122.37 million.

Access Bank followed with an account of 60.39 million shares valued at N414.58 million, while Courtivelle traded 33.35 miliion shares worth N6.71 million.

FCMB Group sold 18.71 million shares valued at N36.78 million, while

Zenith Bank traded 16.98 million shares worth N358.83 million.

In all, investors bought and sold 356.33 million shares valued at N2.31 billion in 4,270 deals.

This was in contrast with a turnover of 279.62 million shares worth N2.82 billion achieved in 4,836 deals on Thursday.

(NAN)