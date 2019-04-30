Nigeria records $90.90 billion “investment announcements’’

Related News

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Yewande Sadiku, said the country recorded about $90.90 billion “investment announcements’’ in 2018.

Mrs Sadiku stated this in Abuja on Tuesday at an interactive session with journalists.

She explained that the announcements did not necessarily translate into actual investment but served as business investment indicators into Nigeria.

She said announcements were made for 92 projects across 24 states and the Federal Capital Territory, in mining, manufacturing, transportation, construction and other sectors, from foreign investors.

Mrs Sadiku said the commission also generated more than N5.6 billion in during the period from business registration of foreign companies.

She said the revenue generated in 2018 had an unusual rise when compared to N4 million generated in 2013 and N29.11 million recorded in 2014.

According to her, the success is due to NIPC new style of operations that has moved from being reactive to being proactive, thereby putting in place initiative and measures to enhance the investment climate in Nigeria.

“It is important that we promote investments that are all inclusive. I think that we should promote foreign investments as well as domestic investments,” she said.

Mrs Sadiku said government had not understood the entertainment industry and was missing in the investment opportunities in the sector, especially the revenue.

She noted that it was of paramount importance that more attention was given to the engagement of stakeholders of the entertain industry for better understanding of the sector in order to harness the revenue in that sector.

She disclosed that the commission would have performed better than it did in the previous years but for funding constraint, which had remained a major challenge in achieving its outlined policies.

The secretary said that NIPC’s strategic plan for 2019 was to develop an e-business facilitation platform, re- launch the One-Stop Investment Centre Laboratory and undertake investment impacts assessment.

Other plans, according to her, are incentives impact assessment, developing facilitation database, target investment promotion, proactive aftercare to the top 100 companies and establishment of an investment promotion club.

(NAN)