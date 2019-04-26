NNPC says has no plans to relocate NGMC to Abuja

NNPC Headquarters, Abuja
NNPC Headquarters, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has no plans to relocate its gas marketing subsidiary, Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited (NGMC), from Warri to Abuja.

The corporation disclosed this in a statement issued by Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affiars Division, in Abuja, on Friday.

It also said that the purported plans to spend N120million as yearly rent and another N294million to relocate NGMC to Abuja were false and should be discountenanced by members of the public.

It said the clarification was imperative because of a misleading report on the purported relocation and allocation of the huge sums of money for that purpose as broadcast in the social media by a group.

It described the misinformation by the group as malicious and capable of inciting the public, particularly NGMC’s host communities, against the company.

“NGMC remains committed to staying and executing it business operations in the Niger Delta.

“The company is poised to sustaining the existing relations between it and its esteemed stakeholders and members of the public,”the corporation added.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.