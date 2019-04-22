Globacom loses 2,281 subscribers in February; MTN, 1,643 – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Monday said that telecommunications operators carried out 14,639 Mobile Number Portability activities in February 2019.

The NCC made this known in its “Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators’ Report’’ on its website.

The commission said in the report that 10,650 subscribers ported within the networks in January, hence an increase of 3,989 activities in February.

It said that out of the 14,639 porting activities recorded in February, 7,735 were “Incoming Porting Activities’’, while 6,904 were “Outgoing Porting Activities’’.

The regulatory body said that in the outgoing table, 2,281 subscribers moved from Globacom Nigeria to other networks through Mobile Number Portability in February.

According to NCC, those that left Globacom increased by 1,094, as against 1,187 customers that deserted the network in January.

It said that in the month of February, 1,643 customers moved from MTN Nigeria, showing an increase of 571 subscribers against 1,072 that left the service provider in January.

NCC said that 1,801 subscribers moved from 9mobile in the month under review, representing an increase of 197 customers that left the network as against 1,604 that left in January.

It said that 1,179 customers of Airtel Nigeria ported to other networks within the same period, a decrease of 225 when compared with 1,404 users that left in January.

In the incoming table, 9mobile led with an additional 4,017 customers joining its network in February.

MTN Nigeria came second on the gainers’ list with 1,582 subscribers; 1,268 subscribers moved to Airtel Nigeria, while Globacom Nigeria got 868 customers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was launched on April 22, 2013, by NCC, with the aim of deepening competition in the industry.

(NAN)

