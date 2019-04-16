Rising fuel costs, seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss

Lufthansa airlines [Photo Credit: The Local - Germany]

Lufthansa reported an operating loss of 336 million euros ($380 million) for the first three months of the year, hurt by rising fuel costs and excess capacity in Europe, sending its shares down on Tuesday.

Germany’s biggest airline said in an after-hours update on Monday that a 202 million euro rise in fuel costs had contributed to the loss, while ticket prices fell significantly at Lufthansa’s other airlines, which include SWISS and Austrian Airlines, as well as budget carrier Eurowings.

The size of the loss was far greater than analysts had expected.

Lufthansa’s stock was down one per cent at 0925 GMT, underperforming Germany’s blue-chip index by around two per cent and dragging down shares of rivals Ryanair, EasyJet and Air France KLM.

Lufthansa’s loss added weight to concerns across the industry and follows a bleak report from easyJet, which said on April 1 it expected to report a 275 million pound ($360 million) loss in the six months to the end of March.

The fall in Lufthansa’s earnings was accentuated by a tough comparison with the previous year when the insolvency of Air Berlin removed a major competitor in its home market, it said.

Lufthansa reported an operating profit of 52 million euros for the same period a year earlier.

European airlines are battling overcapacity and high fuel costs, while uncertainty around Brexit has led some travellers to delay booking flights for their summer holidays.

Iceland’s WOW air became the latest budget airline casualty in March, halting operations and cancelling all future flights after failing to raise more funds.

Other recent failures include Britain’s Flybmi, German holiday airline Germania, Nordic budget airline Primera Air and Cypriot carrier Cobalt.

The first quarter is traditionally the weakest for airlines, analysts at Independent Research said, but added that the risk of a profit warning had risen.

Lufthansa said it expects revenues to pick up in the second quarter as booking levels recover.

It added that for 2019, it still expects to make an adjusted operating profit margin of between 6.5 per cent and 8.0 per cent.

Lufthansa is due to publish detailed results for the first quarter on April 30.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.