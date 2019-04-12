NSE moves 232.77 million shares in positive trading

Nigerian Stock Exchange Trading floor [Photo: blogs.cfr.org]
Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Trading floor [Photo: blogs.cfr.org]

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday moved 232.77 million shares valued N1.97 billion exchanged in 2,677 deals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was in contrast with a turnover of 224.03 million worth N2.10 billion on Thursday.

An analysis of the activity chart indicates that Sovereign Trust Insurance was the most active, exchanging 47.05 million shares worth N11.29 million.

Chams followed with an account of 32.63 million shares valued at N8.93 million, while Zenith Bank traded 29.32 million shares worth N598.78 million.

FBN Holdings exchanged 25.08 million shares valued at N190.38 million, while Sterling Bank sold 17.25 million shares worth N45.01 million.

NAN reports that the crucial market indices sustained upward trend, increasing by 0.73 per cent, amid price gains.

Mobil led the gainers’ table growing by N6.90 to close at N177.90 per share.

Nestle followed with N6 to close at N1,456, while Dangote Cement garnered N3 to close at N189 per share.

Unilever appreciated by N1 to close at N35, while Guaranty Trust Bank added 80k to close at N35.05 per share.

Conversely, FBN Holdings topped the losers’ table, dipped 30k to close at N7.50 per share.

NEM Insurance trailed with a loss of 19k to close at N2.01, while Ikeja Hotel was down by 18k to close at N1.67 per share.

Mansard Insurance dropped 10k to close at N1.90, while ABC Transport declined by 4k to close at 40k per share.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.