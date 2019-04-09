Zenith bank gets new CEO

Related News

Zenith Bank Plc on Monday announced the appointment of Ebenezer Onyeagwu as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

According to a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the management of the bank said Mr Onyeagwu’s appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The disclosure stated that before his appointment, Mr Onyeagwu had been the bank’s deputy managing director since October 2016 and spent 17 years working with Zenith Bank.

A graduate of accounting from Auchi Polytechnic, the new CEO began his career at the defunct Financial Merchant Bank in 1991 and later held several management positions in the erstwhile Citizens International Bank Limited until 2002 when he joined Zenith Bank.

He later obtained a postgraduate diploma in Financial Strategy and a certificate in Macroeconomics from the University of Oxford.

Mr Onyeagwu started out as a senior manager in the Internal Control and Audit Group of the bank and by 2005 had become an assistant general manager in the bank.

He is expected to resume duty on June 1 after the expiration of the tenure of the Peter Amangbo, the bank’s current CEO.

Mr Amangbo’s tenure will expire on Friday, May 31.