Zenith bank gets new CEO

Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Zenith Bank CEO [Photo: Nigerian News Direct]
Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Zenith Bank CEO [Photo: Nigerian News Direct]

Zenith Bank Plc on Monday announced the appointment of Ebenezer Onyeagwu as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

According to a notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the management of the bank said Mr Onyeagwu’s appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The disclosure stated that before his appointment, Mr Onyeagwu had been the bank’s deputy managing director since October 2016 and spent 17 years working with Zenith Bank.

A graduate of accounting from Auchi Polytechnic, the new CEO began his career at the defunct Financial Merchant Bank in 1991 and later held several management positions in the erstwhile Citizens International Bank Limited until 2002 when he joined Zenith Bank.

He later obtained a postgraduate diploma in Financial Strategy and a certificate in Macroeconomics from the University of Oxford.

Mr Onyeagwu started out as a senior manager in the Internal Control and Audit Group of the bank and by 2005 had become an assistant general manager in the bank.

He is expected to resume duty on June 1 after the expiration of the tenure of the Peter Amangbo, the bank’s current CEO.

Mr Amangbo’s tenure will expire on Friday, May 31.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.