Keystone Bank names acting MD/CEO

Mr. ABUBAKAR DANLAMI SULE, Kestone Bank MD,CEO
Mr. Abubakar Danlami Sule, Acting MD/CEO, Keystone Bank Limited

Keystone Bank Limited on Saturday announced the appointment of Abubakar Sule as its acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The General Counsel and Company Secretary of the bank, Michael Agamah, said Mr Sule’s appointment followed the resignation of the former Managing Director/CEO, Obeahon Ohiwerei, from office.

Mr Agamah said Mr Sule’s appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The counsel said the Mr Ohiwerei was leaving the bank to enable him pursue other personal interests.

Mr Agamah said the board recognised and appreciated Mr Obeahon’s contributions to the growth of Keystone Bank.

He said the visibility the Bank had attained as a brand in the past 18 months was attributed to his effort.

Mr Sule is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria with degree in Accounting.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; an Honourary Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria; a Governing Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

An Alumnus of both the INSEAD (France) and Wharton Business School in Pennsylvania, USA, until his appointment as Acting MD/CEO, Mr Sule was the Deputy Managing Director of Keystone Bank Limited.

He has over 29 years of cutting-edge banking experience with competences in Corporate Banking, Operations, Treasury Management, Credit Structuring, Corporate Planning, as well as possession of very strong relationship management skills.

Mr Sule also served briefly as the Managing Director of Sterling Capital Limited, the Investment Banking Subsidiary of Sterling Bank Plc in 2009.

While at Sterling Capital Limited, he was appointed by the CBN as part of the Executive Management team to turnaround the fortunes of erstwhile Intercontinental Bank Plc.

He eventually returned to Sterling Bank Plc as Executive Director in charge of the North and Corporate Banking.

He also worked briefly in Standard Chartered Bank Limited before he joined Keystone Bank.

