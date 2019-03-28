FG allots N29.35bn in March bonds auction, N240.88m for savings bond

Related News

The federal government has allotted N29.35 billion worth of bonds to 12 successful bidders in its March auction, the Debt Management Office (DMO) says.

According to the auction results obtained from its website on Thursday in Abuja, DMO said that three bonds in tenures of five, seven and 10 years were offered at the auction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government had initially offered N100 billion to investors.

The result also said allotments were made to the successful bidders at 12.75 per cent for the five-year, 13.53 per cent for the seven-year and 13.58 per cent for the 10-year bond.

Giving a full breakdown, it stated that for the five year bond, N40 billion was offered, N21.62 billion was subscribed for, while N3.80 billion was allotted.

It also said for the seven year paper, N40 billion was offered, N26.17 billion was subscribed for, but N5.55 billion was allotted.

For the 10-year paper which investors showed strong preference for, N20 billion was offered, while N100.68 billion was subscribed for, but N20 billion was allotted.

The result stated “in addition, N36 billion of the 12.75 per cent April 2023 and N56.60 billion of the 13.53 per cent March 2025 were allotted on non-competitive basis.”

In another development, the federal government made N240.88 million from sales of savings bond in March.

The result of the sales was also published on the DMO’s website.

It showed that N62.58 million was allotted to 142 subscribers for a two-year term at 11.62 per cent and N178.30 million to 244 subscribers for a three-year tenor at 12.62 per cent.

NAN reports that savings bond issuance is expected to help finance the nation’s budget deficit.

Also, Nigeria issues sovereign bonds monthly to support the local bond market, create a benchmark for corporate issuance and fund its budget deficit.

(NAN)