Stock Exchange: All-Share Index drops marginally by 0.01 per cent in cautious trading

Trading resumed on the nation’s bourse on Tuesday still on a negative trend, declining marginally by 0.01 per cent in a cautious trading.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index lost 3.46 points or 0.01 per cent to close at 31,038.86 compared with 31,042.32 achieved on Monday.

The market capitalisation, which opened at N11.576 trillion, increased marginally by N95 billion to close at N11.671 trillion.

A breakdown of the price movement shows that Presco recorded the highest loss, declining by N35 to close at N64.5 per share.

Nigeria Breweries also trailed with a loss of N2.5 to close at N67, while ETI depreciated by 45k to close at N13.05 per share.

PZ Cussons shed 3k to close at N10.2, while UBN went down by 15k to close at N6.9 per share.

Conversely, Mobil topped the gainers’ chart, increasing by N3 to close at N170 per share.

Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N1.5 to close at N190, while Cadbury added 0.95k to close at N10.85 per share.

Unilever grew by 0.5k to close at N39, while Dangote Flour gained 0.35k to close at N11.45 per share.

Similarly, the volume of shares traded closed lower with an exchange of 143.71 million shares worth N1.68 billion achieved in 3,457 deals.

This was in contrast with a total of 168.72 million shares valued at N3.75 billion traded in 3,048 deals on Monday.

FBNH was the active stock, trading 29.66 million shares worth N243.27 million.

Access Bank followed with an account of 16.34 million shares valued at N106.05 million, while United Bank for Africa sold 11.75 million shares worth N191.02 million.

Transcorp traded 9.10 million shares valued at N11.25 million, while Vita Form exchanged 8.09 million shares worth N31.96 million.

(NAN)

