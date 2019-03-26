Airbus shares rally after large Chinese order

Airbus A330-A340 overview tails [Photo: www.airbus.com]

Airbus shares rose on Tuesday after the European plane maker won a deal worth tens of billions of dollars to sell 300 aircraft to China.

Airbus was up 1.9 per cent in early session trading.

French officials said the deal was worth some 30 billion euros (34 billion dollars).

At catalogue prices, plane-makers usually grant significant discounts.

The Chinese order was announced late on Monday, coinciding with a visit to Europe by Chinese President Xi Jinping and matching a China record held by U.S. rival Boeing.

Investment bank Citigroup kept a “buy” rating on Airbus.

“We do not have details of the delivery schedule of this order but China has been taking about 20-25 per cent of Airbus production per year.

“Given the A320 family is sold out at announced production rates out to 2024/25, we believe this increases the probability of Airbus moving to a production rate of 70 per month,’’ Citigroup said.

(Reuters/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.