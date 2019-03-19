Naira closes at N360.13 to dollar at investors window

Related News

The Naira on Tuesday exchanged at N360.13 to the dollar at the investors window as market turnover stood at 277.11 million dollars.

At the parallel market in Lagos, the naira remained stable closing at N358 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling traded at N475 and the Euro at N405.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment saw the naira closing at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N475 and N405.

Currency traders commended the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria in maintaining stability at the foreign exchange market.

(NAN)