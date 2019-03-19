Naira closes at N360.13 to dollar at investors window

The Naira on Tuesday exchanged at N360.13 to the dollar at the investors window as market turnover stood at 277.11 million dollars.
At the parallel market in Lagos, the naira remained stable closing at N358 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling traded at N475 and the Euro at N405.
Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment saw the naira closing at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N475 and N405.
Currency traders commended the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria in maintaining stability at the foreign exchange market.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.