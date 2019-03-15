Naira gains against dollar at investors window

Naira notes used to illustrate the story.
Naira notes used to illustrate the story.

The Naira on Friday gained against the dollar at the investors window, exchanging at N360.18 to the dollar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira had exchanged at N360.36 to the dollar on Thursday.

Market turnover at the investors window stood at 458.95 million dollars.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N471 and N406, respectively.

The naira remained stable at the parallel market exchanging at N358 to the dollar while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N471 and N406, respectively.

The naira had remained stable at the foreign exchange market due to series of interventions by the CBN.

(NAN)

