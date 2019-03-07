Taxify rebrands to Bolt

Taxify - Bolt [Photo: NewsBeezer UK]
Taxify - Bolt [Photo: NewsBeezer UK]

Leading European transportation platform, Taxify, has finalised plans to rebrand for efficiency and movement to Bolt.

Fielding questions from journalists on why the company chose to make the change, the CEO and co-founder, Bolt, Markus Villig, said Taxify, being the company’s first product was a taxi dispatch solution launched five years ago with a mission to make urban transportation more convenient and affordable.

“However, the company has evolved in leaps and bounds since its inception to now serve 25 million customers in over 30 countries globally, making it a leader in Europe and Africa,” Mr Villig said.

Uche Okafor, the company’s Regional Manager for West Africa, said the new name is for effortless movement around the city.

“Our new name ‘Bolt’ stands for fast, effortless movement – exactly what the experience of getting around in a city should be, be it by car, scooter or public transport. It also underscores our belief that the future of transportation will be electric”, he said.

