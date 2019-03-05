Naira gains marginally against dollar at parallel market

Dollars
Naira and Dollars

The Naira on Tuesday gained 50 kobo to exchange at N358 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, stronger than N358.5 traded on Monday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N408, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N470 and N408, respectively.

Trading at the investors segment saw the naira closing at N360.77 as market turnover stood at 91.66 million dollars.

(NAN)

