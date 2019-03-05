Oil drops as China cuts economic growth target

Oil rig
Oil rig used to illustrate the story.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as China cut its 2019 economic growth target, dimming the outlook for fuel demand, although OPEC-led efforts to cut output still offered some support.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at 56.31 dollars per barrel at 0740 GMT, down 28 cents, or 0.5 per cent, from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures were at 65.37 dollars per barrel, down 30 cents, or 0.5 per cent.

“Near term … it is hard to get very bullish on oil prices.

“The market is still working off the surpluses built in H2 2018, keeping OECD commercial inventories stuck above the five-year average,’’ said energy analysts at the economic research firm TS Lombard.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Oil demand growth has been flagging along with an economic slowdown, especially in Europe and Asia.

“There are plenty of signs that the global economy is slowing – weak car sales and manufacturing data from China, flat growth in Europe, and a slowing GDP rate in the fourth quarter for the U.S.,’’ said Matt Stanley, a broker at Starfuels in Dubai.

China said on Tuesday it was targeting economic growth of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent in 2019, down from the 6.6 per cent growth reported last year, which was already the lowest in decades.

Optimism that the U.S. and China will soon end their bitter trade disputes has offered some support.

Okowa Campaign AD

China’s Commerce Minister, Zhong Shan, said on Tuesday that trade talks with the U.S. have been difficult but that working teams from both countries are continuing with their negotiations.

To prop up the market, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has led efforts since the start of the year to withhold around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply.

The group was due to decide in April whether to continue withholding supply, but OPEC sources said this week a decision would likely be delayed until June, meaning cuts will continue at least until then.

The OPEC-led supply curbs, as well as U.S. sanctions against its members Iran and Venezuela, come at the same time as U.S. crude output chases ever new records, rising by more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) since early 2018 and above 12 million bpd for the first time in February.

The cuts to OPEC supply have pushed up the Brent international crude price benchmark due to a shortage of the heavy crudes that OPEC mostly produces.

At the same time, the surge in U.S. output is weighing down U.S. WTI prices as there is ample supply of America’s mainly light crudes.

Because of this, energy researchers at TS Lombard said “the Brent-WTI spread can be expected to stay wide’’.

WTI’s front-month price spread to Brent has declined from near parity in 2016 to an average discount of 8.50 dollars per barrel since the start of 2019.

During the same time, U.S. crude output has risen by almost 3 million bpd.

(Reuters/NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.