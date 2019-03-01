TCN records 30,281.04 MW decrease, transmits 98,876.66 MW

Transmission_Lines
Transmission_Lines

The federal government recorded a decrease of 30,281.04 megawatts (MW) in power generation in February 2019, as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) transmitted 98,876.66 mw in February 2019 as against 127,157.7 mw recorded in January 2019 .

The daily statistics of TCN operations obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO), a section of the TCN, indicated that the 98,876.66 mw was generated between February 1 and 28.

This translates to a decrease of 30,281.04 mw as against 127,157.7mw generated between January 1 and 31.

The statistics indicated that power generation transmitted dropped by 30,281.04 mw between January 2019 and February 2019.

The daily power generated between February 1 and 15, 2019 stood at: 4,244.1mw, 4,222mw, 4,223.1mw, 4,100.9mw, 4,408.9mw, 4,315.1mw, 4,115mw, 4,266.8mw, 4,546.6mw, 4,592,7mw, and 4,340.2mw respectively.

Ekenne Campaign AD

The data also showed that the daily power generated from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28, 2019 were 4,431.26mw, 4,178mw, 4,430.4mw, 4,564.6mw, 4,470.1mw, 4,598.7mw, 4,098.8mw, 3,654mw, 3,534.5mw, 3,456.2mw, 4,016.3mw and 4,068.4mw respectively.

The reasons for the shortfall were not given.

However, there was no generation of power on February 3, February 8, February 10, February 12 and February 23.

An official of the TCN, who preferred not to be mentioned attributed the non-generation of power to “system collapse’’.

Okowa Campaign AD

Also, the month of February consists of 28 days, while January is 31 days, which might have also contributed to the drop in power generation and transmission.

The energy generated in February 2019 was transmitted to 11 distribution companies (Discos).

The TCN said the national peak demand forecast stood at 19,100.00mw, while the installed available capacity was 11,165.40mw.

The current transmission capacity and network operational capacity are 7,000 mw and 5,500.00mw respectively.

NAN also reports that the peak generation ever attained in Nigeria is 5,222.3mw, while the maximum energy ever attained stands at 109,372.01mwh.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.