First Bank marks 125th anniversary, reassures commitment to Nigeria’s development

First-Bank-Of-Nigeria
First-Bank-Of-Nigeria

First Bank of Nigeria Limited on Friday said it would remain committed to the development and growth of Nigeria as well as the financial industry through enhanced service delivery.

Adesola Adeduntan, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, stated this at its 125 years anniversary flag hoisting in Lagos.

Mr Adeduntan said the bank, a long-standing institution, had impacted the nation and the world through various financial products and services.

“From that very modest beginning in 1894, First Bank has traversed an incredible journey of delivering impeccable financial services to its customers and supporting the building of the modern-day Nigeria and indeed, West Africa, including our early pivotal role as the monetary and fiscal policy regulator for the entire West African region,” he said.

He said the bank had provided topclass financial services to the country and citizenry and had supported in the past 125 years and would continue in that direction in the future.

Ekenne Campaign AD

“As a long-standing institution, which even predates Nigeria as a unified entity, First Bank is entrenched in the nation’s development; woven into the very fabric of society, with our involvement in every stage of national growth and development.

“At the amalgamation, independence and through the seasons ever after, we have been here marching hand-in-hand with you and our dear nation. We have enabled financial, technological, industrial and societal advancements, achieving very many firsts over time,” Mr Adeduntan said.

He noted that the institution was celebrating 125 years of unbroken business operations in Nigeria; 125 years of supporting and enabling dreams; 125 years of resilience and relevance.

Mr Adeduntan added that it was celebrating 125 years of trust, safety and security as well as 125 years of long term value to all stakeholders.

Okowa Campaign AD

He said the bank was now building for the next 125 years and beyond and would continue to maintain its leadership position.

The chief executive officer said that hoisting of the flag symbolises the identity, impact, permanence and reverence of an institution.

He said the bank was among the few companies in the world that survived over 100 years of existence.

Also speaking, Dipo Fatokun of the Central Bank of Nigeria, lauded the bank for its achievement in the development of the financial sector and Nigeria as a whole.

Mr Fatoku said integrity was very important in the banking industry, adding that First Bank had remained a major player both in human capital development and financial service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the dignitaries at the event were the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, former CBN Governor, Joseph Sanusi, Oscar Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Omobola Johnson, former Minister of Communication Technology and Nike Akande, among others.

(NAN)

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.