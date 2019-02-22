Elections: NSE market indices drop further by 0.16 per cent

Related News

Ahead of the elections, the market indices of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday dropped by 0.16 per cent following profit taking.

Specifically, the All-Share Index lost 53.13 points or 0.16 per cent to close at 32,515.52, compared with 32,568.65 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N12.145 trillion shed N20 billion or 0.16 per cent to close at N12.125 trillion.

Okomu Oil topped the losers’ chart, declining by N4.95 to close at N80.05 per share.

Nigeria Breweries trailed with a loss of N2.50 to close at N80, while Cadbury dipped by N1.10 to close at N1.40 per share.

Dangote Cement depreciated by 60k to close at N192.40, while Flour Mills was down by 50k to close at N20.20 per share.

Conversely, Mobil led the gainers’ table during the day, gaining N8 to close at N178 per share.

Total followed with a gain of N5 to close at N195, while Zenith Bank gained 45k to close at N25.75 per share.

Dangote Flour added 35k to close at N10.05, while Guaranty Trust Bank gained 20k to close at N38.20 per share.

Diamond Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 40.72 million shares worth N98.66 million.

Cornerstone Insurance followed with an account of 26.65 million shares valued at N5.58 billion, while Access Bank traded 22.68 million shares worth N144.23 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold 19.07 million shares valued at N729.98 million, while FBN Holdings traded 16.32 million shares worth N135.79 million.

In all, investors traded 221.47 million shares valued at N2.24 billion traded in 2,659 deals.

This was in contrast with 220.61 million shares worth N2.24 billion transacted in 4,327 deals.

(NAN)