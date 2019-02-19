Naira loses marginally against dollar at parallel market

Naira notes
Naira notes

The Naira on Tuesday lost marginally against the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, closing at N359 to the dollar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira had exchanged at N358.8 on Monday.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N469 and N410, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N469 and N410, respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira closing at N362.3 to the dollar, while market turnover stood at 397.32 million dollars.

NAN reports that the naira had remained stable at the parallel market as the CBN continues to intervene.

Okowa Campaign AD

As the U.S. and China trade deal gets to a head and the increase in the price of oil at the international market, the nation’s reserves is expected to improve.

An improved reserves and Diaspora inflows will sustain the current stability of the naira at the foreign exchange market.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.