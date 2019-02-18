South Africa’s airline to be split into 3 units – CEO

South Africa’s struggling state-owned airline is to break into three business units as part of a restructuring plan, its Chief Executive Vuyani Jarana, said on Monday.
Jarana said in Johannesburg that the firm would be split into domestic, regional and international business units, each with their own management.
The airline, which was given a 5 billion rand bailout last year to shore up its balance sheet, has not made a profit since 2011.
(Reuters/NAN)
