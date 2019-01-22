Customs generates over N9 billion

Related News

The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command, on Tuesday said it generated a total sum of N9.2bn into the federal government coffers in 2018.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Saidu Abdullahi, in a statement in Lagos, said the figure represented about 76 per cent of the annual revenue target allocated to the command.

According to him, the command’s Enforcement Unit, in an aggressive anti-smuggling drive against smugglers and non-compliant stakeholders, also effectively combated smuggling activities resulting in a total of 1,119 seizures of goods.

He said the seizures attracted Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.4 billion.

“’The seizures include 37,568 bags of foreign rice worth N876m, vegetable oil worth N14m, 169 assorted vehicles worth N368m, bags of sugar worth N6.6m and general merchandise worth N101m.

“Others include poultry products worth N21m, used tyres worth N768, 600 and petroleum products worth N217, 470.

“119 parcels of hard drugs/Narcotics: all successfully handed over to NDLEA.

“It will delight you to know that one of the suspects Kenneth Cornelius, who was transferred to the NDLEA Seme Command in August 2018, has been imprisoned for a term of 2 years for unlawful possession of 7kg of Cannabis Sativa.

“The Grand Total for both seizures and revenue is N9, 24bn,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi said Comptroller Muhammed Garba, the command’s helmsman re-stated that the command would deploy more strategies to ensure that all revenue leakages were blocked.

According to Mr Garba, all stakeholders who are ready to comply with proper procedures and guidelines have been adequately sensitised to take advantage of the legitimate process in their transactions.

He said the command was ready to explore all avenues in order to ensure that the new target for the year was not only met, but exceeded with the inauguration and resumption of operations at the new Joint Border Post.

The Controller reiterated his commitment to the continuous sanitisation of the border in line with global acceptable standards.

He further warned officers and men of the command not to compromise, but to show commitment to the implementation of government fiscal policies.

Mr Garba attributed the success of the command’s operations to the commitment and dedication of the officers, who were ready to sacrifice their lives in the midst of intimidation and threats.

He also acknowledged the ethical and administrative support from the Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali and his management team.

The controller also extended his appreciation to all sister agencies both locally and internationally.

(NAN)