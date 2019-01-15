Naira losses marginally against dollar at parallel market

Related News

The Naira on Tuesday lost N1 to exchange at N361 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N462 and N408, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N462 and N408, respectively.

Trading at the investors segment saw the naira closing at N363.61 to the dollar, while market turnover stood at 259.02 million dollars.

Traders attributed the relative stability at the market to the series of interventions by the CBN.

(NAN)