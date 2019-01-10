MRS Oil gets new director

MRS Oil [Photo Credit: http://investadvocate.com.ng/]

The management of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc on Thursday announced the appointment of Priscilla Thorpe-Apezteguia as Director and Managing Director (Acting) of the Company.

A disclosure notice sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), signed by O.M Jafojo, the company secretary, said the appointment followed a written resolution of the company’s board dated January 7.

The disclosure said the Board of Directors of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc had reviewed and approved the resignation of Andrew Gbodume as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.

“By the aforementioned written resolution, the Board of Directors reviewed and approved the appointment of Mrs. Priscilla Thorpe-Apezteguia as Director and Managing Director (Acting) of the Company,” the disclosure read.

Mrs. Thorpe-Apezteguia holds a Bachelors of Arts degree in International Studies and Business from University of Coventry, United Kingdom.

She has over 17 years’ experience in the Oil and Gas sector and has held high-level positions in reputable organizations; such as Executive Director, Operations at Energy Solutions Integrated Services, Senior Manager, Business Development at OANDO Plc, Head of Marketing/ Customer Service Unit, Retail Manager, South West and Sales and Marketing Manager, all at MRS Oil Nigeria Plc.

Until her appointment as Director and Managing Director (Acting), she was the Group Sales and Marketing Manager of MRS Oil and Gas Limited.

MRS said in the disclosure that the appointment is effective immediately.

